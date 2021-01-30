Police in Solwezi, Western Province have arrested two people for allegedly using insulting language against President Edgar Lungu.

The case is believed to have been committed on January 27, 2021 at Kazomba market.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Joel Njase has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Solwezi today and has since identified the suspects as Victor Sankisa 42, a mechanic and Nicholas Sankisa 39 both of Kazomba compound in Solwezi.

“The two suspects are in police custody and will be charged with insulting language contrary to section 179 of the penal code and defamation of the president contrary to section 69 CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia,” Commissioner Njase stated.