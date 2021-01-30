WWF Zambia says it is deeply concerned by the second incident in a space of five months of a Lion escaping its enclosure at Mundawanga Environmental Park, eventually leading to the loss of a Lion reported on 27th January 2021.

WWF Country Director Nachilala Nkombo said Mundawanga Environmental Park is a very important wildlife sanctuary through its income generation contributing to Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ms. Nkombo said the facility has huge potential for becoming a world-class environmental and education resource centre as it hosts over 40,000 children and teachers annually, providing hands-on educational programmes and contributes to building a stronger sense of environmental and nature consciousness amongst citizens.

“In addition, the park supports domestic tourism and is a spectacular recreational space where various events are held to entertain the public that visit the sanctuary. It is our understanding that the importance of such sanctuaries and environmental parks should not be downplayed in supporting local tourism growth and therefore must not only be managed well but considered as key national investments,” Ms Nkombo said.

She said WWF Zambia understands however that much of the infrastructure such as animal enclosures at the wildlife sanctuary are now weak and quite corroded at the bottom, subsequently leading to the two (2) latest incidences of Lions escaping the Park, causing panic and huge risk to human beings in the surrounding communities- a situation that is highly regrettable but completely preventable with the right measures in place.

“Repeated occurrences of this nature have the potential to erode public confidence that Mundawanga has famously gained overtime, and this may lead to reduced number of visitors, further impacting revenue flows generated and contributed from this sanctuary. It is our considered view at WWF, that government through the Department of National Parks and Wildlife ( DNPW) prioritizes funding to the sanctuary and fast tracks the much needed infrastructure overhaul to curb potential and actual human wildlife conflict that could arise from the current status quo, and for continued business of the Park.”

“Current infrastructure has been in existence for over 50 years and is now old and requires urgent overhaul.”

“Further, WWF understands from publicly available information that funds have already been approved by Government for a complete overhaul of Mundawanga demonstrating clear commitment by the government on this. However, it is our earnest appeal that Government prioritizes the release of these funds and applies urgency to this matter to ensure that the ecological soundness of the iconic sanctuary is re-gained and that public confidence is restored, that might have otherwise been lost owing to the repeated occurrences of animal escapes from the park,” she said.