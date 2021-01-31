9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sports
Sharp Konkola Blades Win Fifth Straight Game in Promotion Race

By sports
Konkola Blades kept pressure on FAZ National Division 1 leaders Kansanshi Dynamos after posting their fifth straight win.

Second placed Blades on Saturday beat Trident 1-0 at home in Chililabombwe to remain one point behind Kansanshi as at Week 15.

Striker Emmanuel Mwaba scored the goal at Konkola Stadium.

Coach Charles Bwalya’s side moves to 30 points from 15 matches played.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi stayed top after overcoming Chambishi 2-1 at home in Solwezi on Saturday.

Kansanshi’s second straight win moves them to 31 points after playing 15 matches.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Mpulunga Harbour stunned National Assembly 1-0 away in Lusaka at Queensmead Stadium.

Former leaders Kafue Celtic have now gone four matches without a win after Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Zesco Shockers.


FAZ National Division 1 – Week 15 Results and Fixtures

30/01/2021

National Assembly 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 Chambishi

Konkola Blades 1-0 Trident

Kafue Celtic 1-1 Zesco Shockers


31/01/2021

Kabwe Youth Vs Nchanga Rangers

Malaiti Rangers Vs Mufulira Wanderers

Kashikishi Warriors Vs Livingstone Pirates

Police College Vs Gomes

MUZA Vs City of Lusaka

