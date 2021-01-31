Konkola Blades kept pressure on FAZ National Division 1 leaders Kansanshi Dynamos after posting their fifth straight win.
Second placed Blades on Saturday beat Trident 1-0 at home in Chililabombwe to remain one point behind Kansanshi as at Week 15.
Striker Emmanuel Mwaba scored the goal at Konkola Stadium.
Coach Charles Bwalya’s side moves to 30 points from 15 matches played.
Meanwhile, Kansanshi stayed top after overcoming Chambishi 2-1 at home in Solwezi on Saturday.
Kansanshi’s second straight win moves them to 31 points after playing 15 matches.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Mpulunga Harbour stunned National Assembly 1-0 away in Lusaka at Queensmead Stadium.
Former leaders Kafue Celtic have now gone four matches without a win after Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Zesco Shockers.
FAZ National Division 1 – Week 15 Results and Fixtures
30/01/2021
National Assembly 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour
Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 Chambishi
Konkola Blades 1-0 Trident
Kafue Celtic 1-1 Zesco Shockers
31/01/2021
Kabwe Youth Vs Nchanga Rangers
Malaiti Rangers Vs Mufulira Wanderers
Kashikishi Warriors Vs Livingstone Pirates
Police College Vs Gomes
MUZA Vs City of Lusaka