A woman of Chainda compound in Lusaka has been found dead in her boyfriend’s house.

Police spokesperson Esther Katonga identified the woman, who was suspected to have been murdered, as Margaret Mudenda.

Ms. Katongo said in a statement to ZANIS today that the body of the deceased was discovered in her boyfriend’s house by the landlady and neighbours.

This was after the father of the victim begun inquiring on the whereabouts of his daughter on January 31, 2021.

She said according to some neighbours, Mudenda was last seen on January 30, 2021 at about 16:30 hours.

She said the landlady of Mudenda’s boyfriend and the neighbours decided to force open the door to the house of the deceased’s boyfriend.

“Upon opening, they discovered the body of the deceased lying dead on the bed and reported the matter to the police who visited the scene,” she explained.

Ms. Katanga stated that it is suspected that the victim was locked inside the house as the key to the door was not found.

The Police Spokesperson further disclosed that there was a stench of suspected poison detected in the room where the body was found.

She added that there was no physical injuries found on the body.

“The body has been taken to University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem so as to ascertain the cause of the death and investigations have been instituted in the matter,’’ said Ms. Katanga.