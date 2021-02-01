A study from mortuaries in Lusaka has suggested that Zambia could be under counting Covid-19 deaths.

Research by Boston University School of Public Health, which has not yet been peer reviewed points that many Covid deaths have simply not been registered.

Researchers, who took nose and throat swabs from the bodies of recently deceased people at the University Teaching Hospital mortuary in Lusaka, found a far higher incidence of Covid-19 than expected.

Of 364 bodies tested, Covid-19 was detected in 70.

Lawrence Mwananyanda, who led the research, said it cast doubt on the view that Covid-19 had “somehow skipped” Africa.

“If our data are generalisable, the impact of Covid-19 in Africa has been vastly underestimated,” the authors of the paper wrote.

The study conducted between June and September last year, the median age of death of those testing positive for Covid-19 was 48, much younger than in developed countries.

Seven were children, including a baby only a few months old.

“Oral autopsies”, conducted by talking to relatives, found that many of the 70 deceased had exhibited Covid-like symptoms, including coughing and shortness of breath, in addition to testing positive on their postmortem swab tests.

However, Dr Mwananyanda conceded it was impossible to be certain that Covid-19 was the cause of death.

Of the 70 patients, only 19 had been admitted to hospital while the remaining 51 had died in the community where Covid-19 testing was almost non-existent, he said.

“In Lusaka now, everybody knows someone who has died of Covid or who is in the hospital with Covid,” he said.

Dr Mwananyanda estimated that Zambia’s official Covid-19 death toll of 723 might underestimate the true level by as much as tenfold, a pattern that he said could be replicated in many African countries where Covid-19 testing is limited and the cause — or even the fact — of death goes routinely unrecorded.