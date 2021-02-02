9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Health
1,191 new cases of COVID-19 out of 8,355 tests recorded in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 out of 8,355 tests done in the last 24 hours

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda disclosed in a statement that 741 tests were collected within the last 24-72 hours whereas 450 were older than 72 hours.

Copperbelt Province recorded 259, Lusaka 235, North-western Province recorded 126, 116 for Southern Province while Muchinga recorded 105, 65 in Eastern, Northern had 57, 44 in Western and 33 from Luapula provinces

Dr Chanda said the cumulative confirmed cases recorded to date stands at 56,233.

14 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date to 794, of which 359 are COVID-19 deaths while 408 are COVID-19 associated deaths and 27 deaths are pending classification.

The Ministry of Health has further recorded 302 recoveries bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 49,696.

A total of 5,743 are active cases of which 5,279 are under community management and 464 representing 8.1 percent are currently admitted to the COVID-19 isolation facilities with 310 on oxygen therapy and 37 in critical condition.

Dr Chanda has since urged citizens to continue following the stipulated guidelines in order to prevent further transmission of the virus.

This is contained in a press statement issued to the media by Minister of Health Jonas Chanda in Lusaka today.

