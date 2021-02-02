Over 800 teachers in Luanshya District are set to benefit from a Land Empowerment Memoradum of Understanding between the Luanshya Municipal Council and the Ministry of Education in Luanshya district.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba and Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda signed the agreement which is expected allow teachers acquire affordable and decent housing at flexible payment conditions in Luanshya.

Dr Kalumba commended the Council and the district Education authorities for the initiative that was embraced by the two parties.

“Empowering citizens with land is the best incentive that government can offer to citizens, I want to thank the council and the DEBs for this initiative and I want to see this spirit spread to all districts countrywide” he said.

Dr Kalumba urged heads under the ministry of education countrywide to emulate the milestone set by Luanshya Municipal Council and the district Education Secretary.

“Land is one of the most important securities every citizen needs and also the best empowerment a government can give to citizens, which provides a sense of ownership, enhance patriotism and hard work and is a motivation to teachers to go an extra mile in their delivery of education service,” he said.

He said the MOU was a true government commitment to uplifting the standards of its citizens

He urged teachers not to resale the land that will be given to them by the local authority but regard it as an inheritance for future generations.

And Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda said the MOU is partnership which will serve as a milestone to future land and other empowerment programs between the local authority and Civil servants.

Mr Chanda disclosed that the partnership will allow teachers to pay statutory plot premiums in installments, while land development can commence.

“It is a milestone culminating into a series of partnership meant to enhance a suitable land acquisition and decent housing,” he observed.

Mr Chanda indicated that the MOU was in line with the National Housing Policy as well as the Patriotic Front manifesto which both entails providing decent accommodation for all by 2030, in line with the Vision 2030 and the 7th National Development Plan.

Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe noted that the MOU will not only uplift the standard of living but will also serve as a motivation factor for teachers.

“This gesture will not only uplift the living standards but it will also empower teachers for life and help them to remain focused in delivery of education services,” he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, Luanshya District Board Secretary Chilombo Kabwe said empowering teachers with land will mitigate social challenges such as accommodation.

“This agreement came from the realization that teachers were failing to acquire land due to various social challenges such as loans among other issues,” he noted.

Luanshya has a total of 1,900 teachers spread across the district.