Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu say Sunday’s 4-0 home win over Young Green Eagles have given them confidence heading into Wednesday’s tricky trip to Nkwazi.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions beat fellow strugglers Young Eagles 4-0 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe to collect their biggest win of the season and also ended a two-match losing run.

Nkana now face stubborn 10th placed Nkwazi who beat fourth placed Zesco United 2-1 in Ndola, and also beat the latter’s neighbours Buildcon 1-0 and held leaders Zanaco 1-1 in their away Lusaka derby.

“Tricky encounter, but I think we go into this fixture with a bit of confidence. I think we haven’t been consistent in term of play before Sunday and we also managed to keep a clean sheet which has always been our biggest problem,”Kaindu said.

“And after Sunday’s game, it gives us a bit of confidence and it’s helped reduce on the goal difference from the many goals we have been conceding and it is a plus for us.”

Twelfth placed Nkana have not won away at Nkwazi since 2016 and have collected two draws and a defeat in their last three league visits.

A rare victory at Edwin Emboela Stadium will see the defending champions move within five points of the top four on 20 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

03/02/2021

WEEK 11

Kitwe United-Napsa Stars

Nkwazi-Nkana

WEEK 12

Lusaka Dynamos-Green Eagles



WEEK 16

06/02/2021

Young Green Eagles-Zesco United

Lumwana Radiants-Indeni

Forest Rangers-Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors-Red Arrows

13h00:Green Buffaloes-Kitwe United

15h00:Zanaco-Prison Leopards

07/02/2021

Buildcon-Nkana

13h00:Napsa Stars-Nkwazi

15h00:Lusaka Dynamos-Power Dynamos