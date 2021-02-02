Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu say Sunday’s 4-0 home win over Young Green Eagles have given them confidence heading into Wednesday’s tricky trip to Nkwazi.
The defending FAZ Super Division champions beat fellow strugglers Young Eagles 4-0 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe to collect their biggest win of the season and also ended a two-match losing run.
Nkana now face stubborn 10th placed Nkwazi who beat fourth placed Zesco United 2-1 in Ndola, and also beat the latter’s neighbours Buildcon 1-0 and held leaders Zanaco 1-1 in their away Lusaka derby.
“Tricky encounter, but I think we go into this fixture with a bit of confidence. I think we haven’t been consistent in term of play before Sunday and we also managed to keep a clean sheet which has always been our biggest problem,”Kaindu said.
“And after Sunday’s game, it gives us a bit of confidence and it’s helped reduce on the goal difference from the many goals we have been conceding and it is a plus for us.”
Twelfth placed Nkana have not won away at Nkwazi since 2016 and have collected two draws and a defeat in their last three league visits.
A rare victory at Edwin Emboela Stadium will see the defending champions move within five points of the top four on 20 points.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION
03/02/2021
WEEK 11
Kitwe United-Napsa Stars
Nkwazi-Nkana
WEEK 12
Lusaka Dynamos-Green Eagles
WEEK 16
06/02/2021
Young Green Eagles-Zesco United
Lumwana Radiants-Indeni
Forest Rangers-Green Eagles
Kabwe Warriors-Red Arrows
13h00:Green Buffaloes-Kitwe United
15h00:Zanaco-Prison Leopards
07/02/2021
Buildcon-Nkana
13h00:Napsa Stars-Nkwazi
15h00:Lusaka Dynamos-Power Dynamos