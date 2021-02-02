President Edgar Lungu has endorsed the nomination of outgoing African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat who went unopposed for the position of AU Commission Chairperson for the next four-year-term.

The President notes that Mr. Mahamat has shown exemplary leadership and has served the African Union Commission with great pride.

“I strongly believe that with the support from all member states we will achieve the objective of promoting Africa’s growth and economic development by championing citizen inclusion and increased cooperation and integration of African states.”

President Lungu further noted that during his tenure Mr. Mahamat managed to achieve significant progress in the African Union Institutional Reform process.

“The progress includes the restructuring and the accountability mechanisms of the Commission, governance and policy coherence between the different organs, the division of labour between the Commission and the Regional Economic Communities, the issue of partnerships and the implementation of the new financing system of the Union.”

The President is happy that the historic African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Agreement was launched fulfilling one of the great dreams of the Organisation’s founding fathers and that it is at the heart of Africa’s aspirations for economic integration.

“The outgoing AU Commission Chair played an instrumental role in attaining this important continental milestone.”

And President Lungu looks forward to the upcoming elections at the African Union Commission to fill the vacant positions there.

Mr. Mahamat went unopposed in September last year and his candidature for the position of African Union Commission Chairperson awaits formal endorsement of the AU Summit through a two-thirds majority vote in his favour.

The African Union Summit is slated this month February, 2021 during which elections will be held.

The President expressed satisfaction at the ongoing campaign for the re-election of Zambia’s candidate Ambassador Albert Muchanga who is vying for the position of Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining.

This is contained in a press statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe in Lusaka today.