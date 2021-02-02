9.5 C
Stardy Mwale's firm fails to complete construction of a Maternity Annex at Kabushi Clinic, nine years on

By Chief Editor
The construction of a Maternity Annex at Kabushi Clinic in Ndola by Stardy Construction, a company owned by Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office Stardy Mwale has not been completed, nine years since the contract was signed.

Stardy Construction was awarded a K1.6 million tender to construct a Maternity Annex at the clinic in 2013 and the project was scheduled to take 18 months but it remains unfinished nine years later.

Official records from the Ndola District Medical office confirm that Mr Mwale’s firm was paid the full contact sum.

In November 2019, Mr Mwale had to apologize to President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther publicly after media reports exposed the delays in completing the project and promised that it shall be completed and handed over in a matter of days.

But a check on the project by Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo over the weekend revealed that the project has still not been completed.

Mr Lusambo expressed deep disappointment over the failure to complete the project saying it was hampering government’s developmental agenda.

He has since tasked officials from the Ministry of Health to explain why it has allowed what he called nonsense to continue regarding the project for several years.

“This is unacceptable. What we know is that the contract period was a mere 18 months but nine years later we are still discussing the same issue. Now I want to find out why our Annex Building remains unfinished when our neighboring constituency Bwana Mkubwa had a similar project completed and handed over by the Minister of Health himself,” he said.

Mr Lusambo said Kabushi constituency is a growing area with a growing population which needs a functional Maternity Annex to service the expectant mothers.

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo inspecting the unfinished Maternity Annex at Kabushi Clinic
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo inspecting the unfinished Maternity Annex at Kabushi Clinic
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo inspecting the unfinished Maternity Annex at Kabushi Clinic
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo interacting with staff whilst inspecting the unfinished Maternity Annex at Kabushi Clinic
