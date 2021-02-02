Is defamation law helping Zambia? No doubt Zambians find it difficult to give an honest answer to questions like this.

Nevertheless, closely analyzing defamation law in the country, the most honest answer to the question is no, defamation law is not helping Zambia.

Defamation law tampers with free speech. In other words, it makes people afraid of saying what they want to say. Especially that most defamation cases in the country involve President Edgar Lungu.

It is very possible the fear of being misunderstood and ending up being arrested is making people find it risking to freely debate questions related to defamation in the country.

It may sound like endorsing insulting language against the president for saying this: Defamation law seems to promote unnecessary arrests in Zambia.

Too many citizen arrests have never helped to build a good image for any country in the world. Especially when the arrests are associated with free speech.

Just learned that police in Solwezi, Western Province have arrested two gentlemen, Victor Sankisa and Nicholas Sankisa of Kazomba compound for allegedly using insulting language against President Edgar Lungu.

It is not stated what Victor Sankisa and Nicholas Sankisa said about the president. That should not be the main concern. The question that everyone should be asking is, are defamation arrests helping to build the country’s positive image?

Meanwhile, evidence shows that most comments that the Patriotic Front (PF) government claim to be insulting are not insults but misunderstood socially accepted sayings.

Last year the United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema “pamunyoko” comment was received as an insult by the PF government only to find out later that it isn’t.

Because of that, Victor Sankisa and Nicholas Sankisa’s arrest deserve close attention. Every Zambian has the right to say what he/she wants to say. Unfortunately, defamation law undermines that.

By Venus N Msyani

Concerned citizen