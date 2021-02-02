The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) says it has instituted investigations to establish the cause of the defects in the recalled Cevite Tablets bearing batch numbers 0371572 and 0372251 that was imported by Shalina Pharmaceuticals (Z) Limited.

ZAMRA has further stated that the quality analysis of the product is on-going and the public will be informed of the outcome in due course.

Speaking in a press statement issued to the media yesterday, ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Mutale says the Authority has since quarantined all batches of Cevite Tablets at Shalina Pharmaceuticals (Z) Limited and is in constant communication with the company to monitor the recall process.

Ms. Mutale has since advised members of the public to report products which may be exhibiting signs of deterioration to the Authority for further investigations and appropriate regulatory action.

ZAMRA has further called upon all license holders to adhere to Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and monitor products in their possession at all times.