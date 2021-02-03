Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested a 19 year old suspect identified as Aaron Luyako aged 19 for personating a public Officer and Obtaining money by false pretense.

This follows investigations into a matter in which a fake Instagram account was opened in the name of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kakoma Kanganja.

Investigations revealed that the instagram account had been opened using mobile number 0972493805.

The same mobile number was used to open other social media accounts on facebook and Whats App in the Inspector General’s names Kakoma Kanganja inviting members of the public to meet the Inspector General of Police.

It was further revealed that the mobile number 0972495805 was also used to solicit money in the Inspector General’s name.

Investigations aimed at establishing the owner of the mobile number led to Kalululushi where a male person identified as Aaron Luyako aged 19 was apprehended and was found in possession of a handset and Subscriber Identification Card (SIM-cards) which are suspected to have been used to open the fake social media accounts and swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

Various individuals and organizations were swindled of money amounting to K43, 290 between May, 2020 and January 2021.

The suspect has been formally charged and arrested for personating a Public Officer, Contrary to section 102 and obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to Section 309 of CAP 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia and he will appear in court soon.

This is according to a press statement made available to ZANIS by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in Lusaka yesterday.