Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Updated:

Napsa Stars Winless Drought Persists

CAF Confederation Cup envoys Napsa Stars winless drought continued on Wednesday for a seventh successive match.

Napsa today finished 0-0 away to Kitwe United at Garden Park.

The result sees the Lusaka side exhaust its four outstanding matches with three draws and one defeat.

Overall, Napsa have now collected five draws and two defeats since they beat Prison Leopards 2-1 at home in Lusaka on January 10.

Despite the draw, Napsa crawl one notch up to the top four of the relegation zone to number 15 on as many points and games played.

Napsa host Nkwazi this Sunday in their last game before heading to Nairobi for their Valentines Day date against Gor Mahia of Kenya in a CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg match on February 13.

Winless United stay put at the base with 7 points from 15 matches with twenty one fixtures left to save their souls.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos recovered from last weekends 2-0 away loss to title contenders Zesco United with a 2-1 home win over Green Eagles.

Taddy Etekiama put Dynamos ahead in the 7th minute but defender Warren Kunda leveled from a free-kick in the 40th minute.

Derrick Bulaya stole the 3 points for the home side in the 85th minute.

Dynamos are fifth on 23 points, two behind the top four led by Zanaco who are all tied on 25 points.

Eagles are 9th on 19 points after suffering their third league loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Nkana’s away date against Nkwazi has been moved to Thursday after Nkana requested the adjustment for recovery and training following their 4-0 home win over Young Green Eagles last Sunday.

