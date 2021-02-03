Slap Dee released the video for the song ‘Teti’, that features Elisha Long, off his current album ‘Mother Tongue’ .
You can watch the video on Slap Dee’s official YouTube page.
Slap Dee released the video for the song ‘Teti’, that features Elisha Long, off his current album ‘Mother Tongue’ .
You can watch the video on Slap Dee’s official YouTube page.
I appreciate that I come from a different generation. However, I cannot see how today’s music is enjoyable. The days of Paul ngozi and sakala brothers were the best.