Slap dee reveals visuals for ‘Teti’

Slap dee reveals visuals for 'Teti'
Slap Dee released the video for the song ‘Teti’, that features Elisha Long, off his current album ‘Mother Tongue’ .

You can watch the video on Slap Dee’s official YouTube page.

 

1 COMMENT

  1. I appreciate that I come from a different generation. However, I cannot see how today’s music is enjoyable. The days of Paul ngozi and sakala brothers were the best.

