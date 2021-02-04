The Ruling Patriotic Front has expressed shock that the UPND is agitated by Fr. Lupupa’s sermon on governance when his message was general and not targeted at any individual or political party.

Featuring on 5 FM Radio’s ‘Burning Issue’ program Thursday Morning, Mr. Chanda said Fr. Lupupa’s message should not be trivialized by UPND but should be understood in its broad context. He said what the priest implied was that Zambia did not require a divisive leader but one who preaches unity and peace.

“Father Lupupa’s core message as I understand it was him speaking to the heart of a leader and what type of leader, what type of person should be in Statehouse, and he qualifies it by saying that a person who is aspiring for leadership and a person who aspires to be President should not be driven by bitterness and should not be driven by vengeance,” he stated.

He wondered why UPND was attacking the innocent priest when they have in the recent past cheered whenever Archbishop Telesphor Mpundu and Chief Mukuni on several platforms engaged in active politics attacking and insulting the government and the Ruling Party.

“He didn’t mention anyone’s name, where I come from “batila Imbila yamushi tabayasukila” (you don’t respond to a message that is not targeted at you.) So why are our colleagues in UPND up in arms about father Lupupa’s message?” said. Mr. Chanda.

He said God will never allow a divisive person to lead the nation unless his sore purpose is punishment.

“God will never allow a dangerous person to become President unless he wants to punish the nation, what wrong have we done to deserve a dangerous leader who is going to divide and bring confusion to set the nation ablaze ?” He questioned.

He said PF will not engage in the politics of INSULTS especially those targeted at traditional leaders and the church. He said the party will always respect divergent views even those that it does not agree with.

He said that is the reason why President Edgar Lungu has always been tolerant.

Asked on whether he will contest the KANCHIBIYA Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections in August, Mr. Chanda said he was working and seeking counsel from the incumbent MP Dr. Martin Malama, but was quick to mention that adoptions were a preserve of the Central Committee.

He has since commended Zambians for entrusting President Edgar Lungu with the mandate to lead and transform the nation as evidenced by several developmental projects .