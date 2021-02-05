9.5 C
Kaindu Salutes Nkana After Back-to-Back Victories

By sports
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says it is an encouraging sign to see the struggling defending FAZ Super Division champions collect a second consecutive victory and keep another clean sheet.

Nkana on Thursday won 2-0 away in Lusaka at stubborn Nkwazi at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka to jump four places to number eight on 20 points, five points behind the top four led by Zanaco.

It was also Kaindu’s debut win over Nkwazi as a coach who had given him a torrid time during his reign at Power Dynamos over two seasons ago with four successive defeats.

“It was a good outing, and it never easy to pick maximum points at Edwin Emboela it’s one of the most difficult grounds to play- probably I cannot even recall even in my playing career when we managed to pick maximum points while playing at Emboela,” Kaindu said.

Emmanuel Mwiinde and Ackim Mumba scored in the 17th and 90th minutes respectively to see Nkana pick up another clean sheet following their 4-0 home win over struggling Young Green Eagles on January 31.

“For us to have picked up three points with another clean sheet in the second game also shows great signs of improvement in the team although there is still a lot of work to be done,”Kaindu said.

“Slowly we have moved a bit up on the log playing.”

Nkana now head back to their Kitwe base ahead of Sundays short trip to Ndola to play a Copperbelt derby against Kaindu’s former charges Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

However, Nkana have suffered a major setback before the Buildcon game and will be without goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga who sustained a serious head injury against Nkwazi and was stretched off in the 83rd minute.

