Ten-man Zanaco have stayed top of the FAZ Super Division after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Prison Leopards at home in Lusaka on Saturday.

The Bankers rallied from 2-0 down to overcome Prison in this round 16 match at Sunset Stadium.

Prison led 2-0 in the opening 17 minutes thanks to Landu Miete’s double registered in the 14th and 17th minutes to surprise the home side.

The two teams went to the half break with a 2-1 score-line after Zanaco captain Rodger Kola pulled one back in the 42nd minute.

Kola completed his brace when equalizing from the penalty after Junior Zulu handled in the box eight minutes after the break.

Kola later in the 79th minute saw red after accumulating two yellow cards with the last offence being the use of vulgar language against a female assistant referee.

With the game seemingly heading for a 2-2 draw, second half substitute Abraham Siankombo, who replaced Ernest Mbewe, sealed the win with a late goal scored in the 84th minute.

Zanaco move to 28 points while Prison drop to number three as they remain on 25 points after 16 matches played.

In Ndola, Forest Rangers sneaked into second position following a 1-0 win over Green Eagles at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Striker Quadri Kola was the scorer as Forest increased their tally to 28 points to remain behind Zanaco via goal difference.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Zesco United continued their inconsistency when losing 1-0 away at Young Green Eagles in Kafue.

Forward Muma Mumba stunned Zesco with a 50th minute goal at Khosa Stadium to condemn the former champions to their fourth loss of the season.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s Zanaco remain on 25 points while Young Eagles remain in the bottom three despite increasing their tally to 16 points after playing 16 matches.



FAZ Super Division – Week 16 Results and Fixtures

06/02/2021

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Zesco United

Lumwana Radiants 2-2 Indeni

Forest Rangers 1-0 Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors 1-0 Red Arrows

Green Buffaloes 3-1 Kitwe United

Zanaco 3-2 Prison Leopards

07/02/2021

Buildcon Vs Nkana

Napsa Stars Vs Nkwazi

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Power Dynamos