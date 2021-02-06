9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Health
Updated:

Ndola Teaching hospital refutes claims of running out of mortuary space

Ndola Teaching hospital refutes claims of running out of mortuary space
Ndola Teaching hospital Senior Medical superintendent Joseph Musowoya has assured the general public that the hospital is managing to keep bodies in the mortuary even though it is slightly overwhelmed amid the increasing numbers of COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Musowoya said the hospital has a mortuary capacity of over 50 accommodating space for dead bodies and cannot get easily full because the mortuary gets decongested on a daily basis.

Dr Musowoya was reacting to speculations going round that Ndola Teaching hospital mortuary has run out of space amid increasing number of deaths from COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a capacity of over 50 space for dead bodies and that cannot be filled up any time from now by yesterday we only had 42 bodies lying in the mortuary,” he said.

Dr Musowoya added that the mortuary gets decongested on a daily basis as 7 to 10 bodies are usually buried within a day.

“The mortuary cannot be completely filled because 7 to 10 bodies are buried on a daily basis”, he mentioned.

He has urged members of the public not to panic as the facility is managing.

Meanwhile Dr Musowoya has since urged members of the public who may have had missing relatives to pass through the hospital and claim three unidentified bodies lying in the mortuary.

  1. This smells of upnd. Only those evil f00ls can get this low to make up such an abhorrent lie. Evilness is in them. Lord thunder fire them

  2. “Amidst the increasing number if Covid19 deaths.” But the daily deaths report is not more than 20 of late…and it’s not like they all are coming from Ndola ???? there’s a gap somewhere

