Saturday, February 6, 2021
Traders in Lusaka bemoan the high cost of doing business amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Marketers in Lusaka have bemoaned the high cost of doing business amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Gertrude Phiri a trader at Soweto market in Lusaka said the prices for a bale of second hand clothes also known as “salaula” has gone up and it has contributed to the slow pace of business as most customers are failing to easily adapt to changes in new prices.

Mrs. Phiri noted that one bale of salaula which was selling at K2500 before the second wave of COVID -19 is now selling at K4500.

She attributed the increase in prices to poor supply as most of the second hand clothes are imported from Europe and America and that they are the countries which have been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the rapid increase in the price of the commodity has led to the increase in the prices of second hand clothes.

“The cost of doing business is not stable amid the COVID-19 pandemic as prices are going up every day and so we are left with no choice but to increase the prices if we are to make profit,” she said.

She said the situation has made the pace of the business to be slow as most people are complaining that the increment in price is too much for them.

Meanwhile, Joseph Banda a customer also complained of the increase of prices for buying second hand clothes as a pair of pants which was being sold at k100 is now selling at k190.

“In the second wave of the pandemic goods and products have become expensive for an ordinary person,” he said.

