Sports
Israel Mwanza Starts "Bravo" Nchanga Rangers Reign With Win

Coach Israel Mwanza has started his reign at Nchanga Rangers with a 2-1 win over visiting Zesco Malaiti Rangers in a FAZ National Division One match played at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola on Saturday.

Mwanza earlier in the week re-joined Nchanga after ditching Chambishi to replace fired Bruce Mwape.

On the pitch, Nchanga needed two late goals to come from behind and beat Malaiti.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead into the half time break with Thomas Mubita as the scorer.

Nchanga were losing when striker James Kwame and winger Kunda Nkandu scored late goals.

Kwame pushed in the equaliser in the 85th minutes with Nkandu scoring the winner via a penalty deep in additional time.

The win pushes Nchanga to 27 points after playing 16 matches while Malaiti remain on 19 points.

FAZ National Division 1 – WEEK 16 Results and Fixtures
06/02/2021

Mufulira Wanderers 3-2 Muza FC

Zesco Shockers 0-0 National Assembly

Nchanga Rangers 2-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Chambishi 1-0 Kabwe Youth

07/02/2021

City of Lusaka Vs Konkola Blades

Livingstone Pirates Vs Police College

Mpulungu Harbour Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Gomes Vs Kafue Celtic

Trident Vs Kashikishi Warriors

