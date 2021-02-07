9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 7, 2021
Nkana Humbled by Buildcon

Nkana lost 3-1 away to Buildcon on Sunday to dent their confidence ahead of Sundays CAF Confederation Cup pregroup stage first leg tie against Tihad Casablanca in Kitwe.

The result ended Nkana’s two match winning run that had raised hopes that they had finally turned the corner.

Simon Mulenga put Nkana ahead in the 12 minute with a somewhat speculative header.

But the lead lasted just twelve minutes when Brian Mwila stomped in the equaliser to see them go 1-1 into half time.

Shadreck Musonda returned to haunt his former side when he converted a 48th minute penalty as Buildcon stamped their authority on the game

Mwila completed his brace in the 89th minute with a classic poachers tap-in.

Meanwhile, there was better fortunes for fellow CAF Confederation Cup pregroup stage compatriots Napsa Stars who ended their seven match winless run with a 1-0 win over Nkwazi.

Jacob Ngulube’s 2nd minute goal gave Napsa a much needed lift heading into this Saturdays away first leg date against Kenyan Gor Mahia in Nairobi.

And in Lusaka, Lusaka Dynamos rallied to beat Power Dynamos 2-1 after Spencer Sautu had put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute.

Derrick Bulaya and Emmanuel Chabula struck in the 35th and 65th minutes respectively to seal Lusaka Dynamos victory.

