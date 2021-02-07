First Zambian General Manager of the former Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) has died, Mr. Abel Mkandawirehas died.

Mr. Mkandawire, who was appointed to a ZESCO position in 1974, was also a former member of Parliament for Matero Constituency (1988) and was Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Behrens Company. He joined the Behrens Group in 1980, subsequently becoming its Executive Chairman.

He has served on several boards in different capacities, including as chairman and was a non executive board member of CEC.

He was a chartered engineer, a fellow of the Institute of Engineering and of the Engineering Institution of Zambia, which he had presided over in the 1980s.

He was a fellow of the World Bank British Institute of Management and was elected Member of Parliament for Lusaka’s Matero constituency in 1988.

He continued to play an active role in various sectors of the Zambian economy.

He served as Chairperson of the Remuneration and Employee Development Committee and sat on the Risk and Health, Safety, Environment, and Social committees.