Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,206 new positive cases of Covid-19 out of 10,063 tests conducted. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 62,633 since the pandemic broke out in Zambia in March last year.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda explained that 14 new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths to 853.

In a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Chanda added that 1,425 patients have been discharged from both home management and Covid-19 isolation facilities. The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 now stands at 54,835.

He said currently, active cases are 6,945, of which 6,531 are under community management and 414 still admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities with 266 on oxygen therapy.

The minister further noted that 56 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Education authorities in Chilanga district have urged school head teachers to follow the health guidelines whenever a teacher or pupil tests positive to Covid-19 in order to prevent the transmission of the disease in learning institutions.

Chilanga District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Benjamin Chisulo said the schools will not close as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic unless the situation gets out of hand.

Fr. Chisulo told the ZANIS in an interview following a reported case of the pandemic at Makeni GRZ school that individuals who test positive will be isolated in-line with the health guidelines.

He said schools cannot close just because of isolated cases of the pandemic.

He explained that all the contacts are traced and tested so that those found positive are isolated and treated.

Fr. Chisulo stated that authorities in the district are vigilant adding that there are policy guidelines that should be followed in addressing such matters.

“We should not alarm the situation as teachers just like other people, are not immune to the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chilanga District Commissioner Richard Ndazye has assured parents in the area that their children are safe as all the health procedures are being followed.

Mr. Ndazye said the government is following the matter with interest and will ensure that all the necessary procedures are adhered to.

“We are aware of the effects of Covid-19 and how our parents may react, but they should not panic as everything has been put in place to guarantee their safety,” he said.

He noted that teachers, just like everyone else, are at risk of contracting the disease.

And Makeni GRZ school head teacher Julius Chibeka said the teacher in question tested positive before the reopening of schools and she was immediately quarantined.

Mr. Chibeka said that the affected teacher’s class has since been taken up by other teachers to ensure that pupils do not lose out.

“As per procedure, whenever teachers are absent, we request other teachers to take up their classes until they return. So, the pupils are still learning,” he said.