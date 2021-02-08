9.5 C
Cooperating Partners in the Health Sector Commits $2 billion to the Sector

By Chief Editor
Cooperating Partners in the Health Sector have committed USD 2,067, 787, 551 to the sector in a bid to facilitate coordination of Health Sector Programmes.

This will cover the period 2021 – 2023.

Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has revealed that Cooperating Partners support has also increased by 29 per cent from in 2021 compared to 2020.
Dr. Chanda says commitments for 2021 stand at USD 821,910,764 compared to 639,300,363 in 2020.

He said the Annual Consultative Meeting which was held on Thursday, 4th February, 2021, gave an opportunity to the Cooperating Partners, bilateral and multilateral institutions to indicate commitments towards the 2021 budget and Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The Annual Consultative meeting is the highest level in the coordination framework of the Sector Wide approach.

It is attended by Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Heads of Bilateral and Multilateral Development Cooperation, the United Nation System, Civil Society and the Private Sector Alliance.

In addition, the Ministry of Health also received commitments from other partners such as the African CDC, through the Southern Africa Regional Collaboration Center Coordinator who announced a USD 25 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for health workers in Africa.

And the Minister has assured the Cooperating Partners and all stakeholders that resources committted will be handled with total transparency and accountability.

He says his Ministry will continue engaging Cooperating Partners and other stakeholders as they are key to attaining Health for all Zambians.

