Planned Parenthood Association of Zambia (PPAZ) has expressed concern at the increased number of teenage pregnancies thereby calling for heightened interventions to curb the situation.

PPAZ Acting Executive Director, Beatrice Mbumwae disclosed that according to the Zambia Demographic health survey of 2018 estimates about 29 percent of young people have fallen pregnant.

Ms. Mbumwae added that teenage pregnancies are quite high as evidenced by the number of pupils dropping out of school in the recent past.

She urged that the issue cannot be solved by an individual organisation but through concerted efforts by various parties.

“When you look at the periodic statistical bulletin of the Ministry of General Education, the numbers of children dropping out of school as a result of teenage pregnancy,” Ms. Mbumwae stated.

ZANIS reports that Speaking at an advocacy training for Journalists and media houses, Ms. Mbumwae stressed that the issue should be of concern not only to PPAZ but also other stakeholders hence the need to train media personnel on the importance of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights for adolescents.

She observed that the topic has received various views from society, not only due to societal norms but because people are not well informed.

Ms. Mbumwae said that partnership with the media will help build a strong detailed system that will enhance information dissemination especially among young people.

She noted that Zambia is signatory to various regional instruments and has implemented policies that support the implementation of Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) in the country but that guardians as well as government and private institutions are not doing more to this effect.

She indicated that accurate information on comprehensive sexual education will help children make informed decisions that will reduce teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.