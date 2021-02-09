President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Ambassador Albert Muchanga on his re-election as African Union (AU) Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining at the just ended two day 34th ordinary session of the African Union Heads of State and Government virtual summit.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka by Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Ambassador Muchanga’s re-election should inspire Zambians to get international jobs and soar the country’s flag high.

“Ambassador Muchanga’s re-election is not just a victory for himself, but for Zambia. I therefore wish to encourage Zambians to vie for international jobs” said President Lungu.

The Head of State has also congratulated Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad for his endorsement as AU Chairperson following his resounding two thirds majority vote endorsement during the just ended African Union Heads of State and Government virtual summit.

President Lungu also applauded Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa of Rwanda on her election as Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission.

President Lungu expressed confidence that the new office bearers will steer the African Union agenda to greater heights amidst the ravaging Covid 19 pandemic that continues to adversely affect the African continent.

“There is an urgent need for the African Continent to drive its own agenda, and particularly the African Union Institutional Reform process. I am therefore confident that Mr Mahamat, his deputy and other office bearers of the AU Commission will make significant contributions to the AU Commission, in particular, and the African Union in general” said President Lungu.

President Lungu also congratulated Angolan Ambassador Josefa Sacko who was re-elected as Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment.

Dr Amani Zeid from Egypt was also re-elected as Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy while Ambassador Bankole Adeoye was elected Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Mr Chipampe said elections for the position of Commissioner Education, Science, Technology as well as Social Affairs and Health will be held at later AU meetings.