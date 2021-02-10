9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Green Eagles’ ABSA Cup Dreams Dimmed

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Green Eagles' ABSA Cup Dreams Dimmed
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Eagles’ 2021 ABSA Cup hopes dimmed on Wednesday after a 0-0 home draw with Power Dynamos at Independence Stadium in Choma.

Eagles were seeking an unprecedented club record fourth successive ABSA Cup qualification that includes last season’s tournament that was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eagles are ninth on 20 points from 16 games after clearing their backlog and can now only attain 26 points where the top seven threshold currently stands at 25 points heading into this weekend’s Week 17 games.

Power are eighth, also on 20 points, but still have two games in hand that they must win to stay in the hunt.

The teams are eight points behind leaders Zanaco and second placed Forest Rangers who are separated by goal difference.

Meanwhile, Eagles’ day didn’t end well when defender Boniface Sunzu as sent-off for a foul on Power’s Raphael Makubuli.

Previous articleMinistry of Labour suspends operations for Chinese firm

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Green Eagles’ ABSA Cup Dreams Dimmed

Green Eagles' 2021 ABSA Cup hopes dimmed on Wednesday after a 0-0 home draw with Power Dynamos at Independence...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia U17 Draw With City of Lusaka

Feature Sports sports - 0
Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 drew with Division 1 promotion chasers City of Lusaka on Wednesday morning in a training game played at Woodlands Stadium...
Read more

Owino and Sabumukama Set for CAF Confed Cup Debut With Napsa

Feature Sports sports - 0
Ex-Zesco United duo David Owino and Enock Sabumukama are set for their CAF Confederation Cup debut with Napsa Stars. Kenyan defender Owino and Burundi midfielder...
Read more

Zambia U17 Shift Gear in Camp Ahead of 2021 AFCON U17

Feature Sports sports - 1
Junior Chipolopolo has two training games over the next 24 hours in Lusaka as they intensify preparations for next month’s 2021 AFCON U17 in...
Read more

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers Appoint New Club President

Feature Sports sports - 0
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have named George Katongo as new club president. Katongo, who was until his appointment Wanderers National Supporters Chairman, has taken over the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.