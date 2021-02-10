Green Eagles’ 2021 ABSA Cup hopes dimmed on Wednesday after a 0-0 home draw with Power Dynamos at Independence Stadium in Choma.

Eagles were seeking an unprecedented club record fourth successive ABSA Cup qualification that includes last season’s tournament that was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eagles are ninth on 20 points from 16 games after clearing their backlog and can now only attain 26 points where the top seven threshold currently stands at 25 points heading into this weekend’s Week 17 games.

Power are eighth, also on 20 points, but still have two games in hand that they must win to stay in the hunt.

The teams are eight points behind leaders Zanaco and second placed Forest Rangers who are separated by goal difference.

Meanwhile, Eagles’ day didn’t end well when defender Boniface Sunzu as sent-off for a foul on Power’s Raphael Makubuli.