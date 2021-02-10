9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Hunger looms in Kalabo as 100 hectares of maize fields submerged

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Rural News Hunger looms in Kalabo as 100 hectares of maize fields submerged
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Over One Hundred hectares of maize fields have been submerged in Libonda ward of Liuwa constituency of Kalabo district, Western province.

Libonda ward Councillor, Musiyalela Musiyalela, has disclosed that about One Thousand peasant farmers in the locality have been affected by the flash floods that have engulfed the whole ward in the constituency.

Mr Musiyalela told ZANIS in an interview that there is looming hunger in the ward as the affected peasant farmers only depend on maize as their staple food.

The civic leader said people in his ward are facing difficulties in accessing food to feed their families as their only source of livelihood is fishing which has been curtailed because of a fish ban.

“There is urgent need for government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to quicken the distribution of relief food to cushion the looming hunger before lives are lost in the ward, “Mr Musiyalela lamented.

And Kebby Kabisa of Makono royal village said the unexpected bursting of the Zambezi River has caused havoc to many farmers in the Bulozi plains.

Mr Kabisa said peasant farmers in the area could not manage to salvage their crops as the flow of water from the mighty Zambezi River was unexpected.

He said the most affected areas in the ward included Libonda Royal palace of Her Chieftaincy Mboanjikana, Namweti, Makono, Ikatulamwa, Mukola and Mwandi among others.

Meanwhile, Ibonda ward Councillor, Musiyalela Musiyalela, has disclosed that about 1,000 peasant farmers in the locality have been affected by the flash floods that have engulfed the whole ward in the constituency.

Mr Musiyalela told ZANIS in an interview that there is looming hunger in the ward as the affected peasant farmers only depended on maize as their staple food.

The civic leader said people in his ward are facing difficulties in accessing food to feed their families adding that their once source of livelihood which was fishing has been curtailed as government has imposed a fish ban in the province.

“There is urgent need for government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to quicken the distribution of relief food to cushion the looming hunger before lives are lost in the ward, “Mr Musiyalela lamented.

And Mr. Kebby Kabisa of Makono royal village said the unexpected bursting of the Zambezi River has caused havoc to many farmers in the Bulozi plains.

Mr Kabisa said peasant farmers in the area could not manage to salvage their crops as the flow of water from the mighty Zambezi River was unexpected.

He said the most affected areas in the ward included Libonda Royal palace of Chieftaincy Mboanjikana, Namweti, Makono, Ikatulamwa, Mukola and Mwandi among others.

Previous articleThe issue of Expired Drugs was Raised in the 2016 Auditor General’s Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Hunger looms in Kalabo as 100 hectares of maize fields submerged

Over One Hundred hectares of maize fields have been submerged in Libonda ward of Liuwa constituency of Kalabo district,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Increase in unvaccinated stray dogs worry Luangwa DC

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Luangwa District Commissioner, Julius Sikasote has expressed concern with the increase in the number of stray and unvaccinated dogs in the district. Mr Sikasote told...
Read more

Chitimukulu implore fellow chiefs to be innovative in advancing economic development

Rural News Chief Editor - 23
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba Speaking people in Northern Province has called on his fellow traditional leaders in the country to supplement government...
Read more

Positive COVID-19 District Education Board Secretary Commits Suicide while in Isolation Centre

Rural News Chief Editor - 14
Mporokoso District Education Board Secretary Joseph Kamalondo has committed suicide while in the COVID-19 isolation centre in the district. Mr Kamalondo 57, tested positive for...
Read more

Unsubstantiated witchcraft allegations land 4 siblings in police cells

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Police in Isoka district of Muchinga Province has arrested four people for burying a corpse of a deceased female in front of her brother's...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.