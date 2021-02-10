Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) in Zambia has urged media institutions to be accurate in their reporting.

MISA Chairperson Hellen Mwale said credibility is developed and earned around reporting accurate information when practicing journalism.

“To earn the trust and public confidence, we have to be responsible journalists, to be responsible journalists means that we have to report the truth,” Ms. Mwale said.

In an interview with ZANIS, Ms. Mwale said to avoid inaccuracy in reporting, the media needs to make sure that the news is right before disseminating to the public by checking the facts.

She said the reason why journalists should check the facts is that the information is telling the true story in which the facts will add up to a larger truth.

“As we report, there should be quality control in news writing,” Ms. Mwale said.

MISA Chairperson also said journalists should confirm that they know the sources for every factual assertion in the story.