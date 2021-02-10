The duration of the Medicine and Nursing Sciences Degree programs at the University of Zambia (UNZA) have been reduced.

The Medicine Degree has been reduced from seven to six years while that of Nursing Sciences has been reduced to four years.

The Schools of Medicine and Natural Sciences revised their curricula with the assistance of the Strengthening Health Professional Workforce Education Programs for Improved Quality Health Care in Zambia (SHEPIZ).

UNZA Spokesperson Brenda Bukowa said that this has been done to ensure the competitiveness of Zambian students on the international market and bring value to the students’ academic journey.

Speaking to ZNBC News in a telephone interview yesterday, Dr. Bukowa says the revised curricula will ensure that students are not limited to the Ministry of Health alone by ensuring that they are more rigorous and versatile in their practice as entrepreneurship and management courses have been added.

Meanwhile, UNZA Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba said that with the right support, the Schools of Medicine and Nursing Sciences have the capacity to train health care providers at the specialist level in response to the growing demand.

Prof. Mumba said that the University has a deliberate policy aimed at encouraging innovative strategies for improving the programs it offers, adding that the SHEPIZ project is one such strategy.

And SHEPIZ Project Manager who is also Dean – School of Nursing Sciences, Patricia Mukwato thanked the participants for responding to the invitation and their willingness to impact the health care training through their individual contribution by developing

modules.

In another development, the UNZA Senate has revised the phased re-opening for students in their first and second year of study.