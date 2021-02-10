Ndola Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Mulenga has noted that Zambians have all the skills needed to respond to the country’s infrastructure projects.

Mr Mulenga says through the newly embraced labour based approach, Zambians have demonstrated their capabilities to handle projects just like their foreign counterparts.

Mr Mulenga said this when he inspected construction works of a police station in Chipulukusu Township, pointing out that with strict supervision from experts, Zambians have the capacity to deliver quality works.

The Mapalo Police post is being upgraded to a police station status at a cost of over K400 thousand to respond to high crime levels being experienced in the area.

Mr said the labour based model can also help the country save a lot of resources which are currently being spent on foreign contractors who are engaged in projects.

Mr Mulenga stated that going forward, Ndola City Council should ensure all Constituency Development Funded projects are implemented through labour based projects which have proved to be effective.

“Looking at the works that have been done so far, I can safely say that there is no need to bring foreign contractors in Ndola Central because our fellow Zambians are able to do excellent works like they have done here,” Mr. Mulenga said.

And Site Engineer from Ndola City Council, Tandeo Silwimba said the works will be completed in 14 days’ time pending official handover to the Zambia Police Service.

Mr Silwimba said the project whose initial works started in August 2019 have been delayed due to technical challenges which he said have been sorted out.

Meanwhile, Chipulukusu ward Councillor, Kennedy Phiri said the upgrading of the police post to a station status will help to reduce crime levels in the areas because more police officers will be deployed to the station.