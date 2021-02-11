9.5 C
Economy
Government bans the importation of onion and potatoes from outside Zambia

The government has banned the importation of onion and potatoes from outside Zambia.

Ministry of agriculture permanent secretary Songowayo Zyambo says there are enough onions and potatoes grown locally to meet national demand.

The move is meant to empower local farmers in order for them to establish available market for their produce.

Meanwhile, Farmers in Eastern Province have embraced the development justifying that even them have the capacity to produce quality crops to sustain the local market.
James Chalwe a farmer established in Katete district of Eastern Province told Smart Eagles in an interview that the move has been long overdue considering that farmers have for a long time shown capacity to sustain the market.

“This means a lot in our advocacy to prioritize locally produced products and government should be commended because this has been our cry.We have been expanding our yields and we have been hoping to get access to the market and this is an answered prayer” Mr Chalwe said.

He has therefore called on government to put in place strict monitoring measures that will make the pronouncement a success for the local farmers.

Mr Chalwe has since appealed to all local farmers to show capacity in order to avoid shortages of the two commodities.

“We need as farmers to make sure we prove ourselves that we are capable to flood the market so that we instill confidence in our capacity to locally produce and supply to the expectations of the market demand” he added.

