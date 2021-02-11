Nkana Football Club say it is financially ready to travel to Morocco to face TAS Casablanca in next week’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage match.

This announcement comes hours after Nkana president Joseph Silwamba was quoted in the media as saying the team is struggling to find US$30,000 to meet its budget of US$50,000 for the Morocco trip.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Kalampa said the travelling, accommodation and all other essentials for the trip are in place and already paid for.

“We wish to state that yesterday the Club received three journalists sent by the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) who are now the new owners of Mopani Copper Mines Plc having bought off shares from Glencore,” the statement read.

“The journalists toured the Stadium and later had some discussions with President Silwamba and acting CEO Mutale Kapwepwe in which many issues were discussed. It is important to note that whatever was discussed was for the attention of ZCCM-IH as the owners of Mopani which should have been treated as internal matters.”

Nkana has been facing financial difficulties since Mopani Copper Mines ceased to be principal sponsors last year.

“Nevertheless, we wish to state Nkana is prepared and ready to travel to Morocco for the CAF Confederation Cup Pre-Group Stage 2nd Leg on February 21. The travelling, accommodation and all other essentials for the trip are in place and already paid for,” the club stated.

Meanwhile, Nkana are currently preparing to host TAS Casablanca in the first leg match on Sunday at home in Wusakile, Kitwe.