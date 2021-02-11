Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has clarified that no national registration cards NRC’S were issued to non-eligible persons and foreigners during the just ended mobile issuance of NRC’S.
Delivering a ministerial statement in parliament today, on the ‘ purported issuance of NRC’S to non-eligible persons’, Hon. Kampyongo said it is disheartening to note that there are some individuals who were claiming that Government was issuing NRC’S to underage children and foreigners.
He said such misinformation and propaganda was orchestrated to discredit the Government.
“Sir, between 1st August and 4th November 2020 outreach activities were conducted. These were in form of the mobile issuance of NRC’S which were conducted in two phases, with each phase targeting five provinces. It is disheartening that there have been people saying that NRC’S were issued to underage persons and foreigners. This misinformation and propaganda was orchestrated to discredit Government,” Hon. Kampyongo said.
And Hon. Kampyongo disclosed that during the just ended mobile issuance of NRC’S Government-issued over 1,592,000 NRC’S to eligible Zambians representing 106 percent overall performance.
Hon. Kampyongo said the just ended mobile issuance of NRC’S was not without challenges as 1500 blank NRC’S were lost and saw the arrest of two registration officers who will appear in court soon.
” Sir, on 18th October, 2020 two officials from a named political party while appearing on Muvi TV ‘ the assignment ‘ program produced a large stack of NRC’S claiming they were irregularly issued and one of the NRC’S had a serial number which was within the range of the lost 1,500 blank NRC’S and the two officials have since been arrested and charged with forgery, altering false documents and being in possession of property believed to have been stolen,” Hon. Kampyongo said.
Meanwhile, Hon. Kampyongo has cautioned people using social media to spread falsehoods that the law will catch up with them regardless of their status in society.
“Government will not allow desperate politicians to discredit democratic processes through the transmission of messages of hatred and propaganda,” Hon. Kampyongo said.
Beans…manawa mwa silozi
It’s the shameless opposition that instigated such insinuations by conniving with some reg officers …the opposition has no message to officer thats why they only resort to despicable acts
Ackim Michelo let the court decide and it’s foolish for Kampyongo to be commenting on matters which are before courts. Why does the ***** wants to influence the court? He will face the defence team in cross-examination.
Kajuba Mazuba but is it a lie that Registration Officers who were coersed into stealing the blank NRCs were arrested together with those that committed the crime of printing the said NRCs for falsehoods?? By the way the minister is not influencing any court decision….he is mandated to present a ministrial statement on the matter because someone in parliament wanted to know.
Brian Mwanza your comment on this 1?
We thank you for the hardwork ba minister. It is not easy doing your job especially with cry babies like upnd. I can confidently say that we are ready for elections. Let the best team win and we all know that there is only one capable team. Do I need to spell it out? PF. My job is already done. Our record speaks for itself. I have already purchased my celebratory drink for August. 40 year old whiskey at an unknown price. Donchi kubeba. Shhhh
Kikikikiki
KATONDO STREET- MENACE TO SOCIETY
It’s foolish to be commenting on matters which are before courts. It’s a fact that Kampyongo wants to influence the court on matters of the state v Mubita Nawa and others.