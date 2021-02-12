The hunt for ABSA Cup qualification reaches its peak this weekend as FAZ Super Division teams play round 17 matches.

Top six teams in the Super Division qualify for ABSA Cup as at Week 17 which is the half season mark.

With the top six threshold currently standing at 25 points teams in contention for ABSA Cup qualification include Power Dynamos, Kabwe Warriors, Zesco United, Buildcon, Prison Leopards and Lusaka Dynamos.

Zesco and Buildcon face-off on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the Ndola derby with ABSA Cup qualification at stake.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s Zesco side is seeking to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Young Green Eagles as Buildcon target to build on their 3-1 win over Nkana in the last match.

Both teams sit on 25 points apiece going into Saturday action.

Elsewhere on Saturday, leaders Zanaco will take a short trip to Nkoloma Stadium to face Red Arrows in the Lusaka derby.

Zanaco are leading by goal difference as they sit on 28 points together with second placed Forest Rangers.

Twelfth placed Arrows are nine points behind Zanaco and are not in the race to qualify for ABSA Cup.

Forest are visiting unpredictable Nkwazi at Edwin Imboela Stadium in the capital city.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION -WEEK 17 FIXTURES

13/02/2021

13:00hours Indeni Vs Kabwe Warriors

15:00hours Zesco United Vs Buildcon

15:00hours Prison Leopards Vs Green Buffaloes

15:00hours Red Arrows Vs Zanaco

15:00hours Green Eagles Vs Lumwana Radiants

15:00hours Nkwazi Vs Forest Rangers

14/02/2021

15:00hours Lusaka Dynamos Vs Young Green Eagles

15:00hours Power Dynamos Vs Kitwe United

POSTPONED

Nkana Vs Napsa Stars