9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 12, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

2021 ABSA Cup Qualification Race Heats Up

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports 2021 ABSA Cup Qualification Race Heats Up
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The hunt for ABSA Cup qualification reaches its peak this weekend as FAZ Super Division teams play round 17 matches.

Top six teams in the Super Division qualify for ABSA Cup as at Week 17 which is the half season mark.

With the top six threshold currently standing at 25 points teams in contention for ABSA Cup qualification include Power Dynamos, Kabwe Warriors, Zesco United, Buildcon, Prison Leopards and Lusaka Dynamos.

Zesco and Buildcon face-off on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the Ndola derby with ABSA Cup qualification at stake.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s Zesco side is seeking to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Young Green Eagles as Buildcon target to build on their 3-1 win over Nkana in the last match.

Both teams sit on 25 points apiece going into Saturday action.

Elsewhere on Saturday, leaders Zanaco will take a short trip to Nkoloma Stadium to face Red Arrows in the Lusaka derby.

Zanaco are leading by goal difference as they sit on 28 points together with second placed Forest Rangers.

Twelfth placed Arrows are nine points behind Zanaco and are not in the race to qualify for ABSA Cup.

Forest are visiting unpredictable Nkwazi at Edwin Imboela Stadium in the capital city.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION -WEEK 17 FIXTURES

13/02/2021

13:00hours Indeni Vs Kabwe Warriors

15:00hours Zesco United Vs Buildcon

15:00hours Prison Leopards Vs Green Buffaloes

15:00hours Red Arrows Vs Zanaco

15:00hours Green Eagles Vs Lumwana Radiants

15:00hours Nkwazi Vs Forest Rangers

14/02/2021

15:00hours Lusaka Dynamos Vs Young Green Eagles

15:00hours Power Dynamos Vs Kitwe United

POSTPONED

Nkana Vs Napsa Stars

Previous articleAlcohol, substance abuse worrying – President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

2021 ABSA Cup Qualification Race Heats Up

The hunt for ABSA Cup qualification reaches its peak this weekend as FAZ Super Division teams play round 17...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mutapa Happy With Power Dynamos Draw At Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 1
Power Dynamos Coach Perry Mutapa is satisfied with the goalless draw his side settled for against Green Eagles in the away midweek rescheduled FAZ...
Read more

Nkana Insist CAF Confed Trip to Morocco is Firmly on Course

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana Football Club say it is financially ready to travel to Morocco to face TAS Casablanca in next week’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage...
Read more

Green Eagles’ ABSA Cup Dreams Dimmed

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles' 2021 ABSA Cup hopes dimmed on Wednesday after a 0-0 home draw with Power Dynamos at Independence Stadium in Choma. Eagles were seeking...
Read more

Zambia U17 Draw With City of Lusaka

Feature Sports sports - 0
Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 drew with Division 1 promotion chasers City of Lusaka on Wednesday morning in a training game played at Woodlands Stadium...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.