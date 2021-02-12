9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 12, 2021
Movie Review : The little Things

By staff
Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

PROS

  • The 3 Academy award winners Denzel Washington (Training Day , Glory) , Rami Malek ( Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jared Leto ( Dallas Buyers Club) all gave brilliant performances. The characters were developed nicely and they all had excellent on screen chemistry together.
  • The movie has a compelling storyline that grips you as it develops.
  • With the movie being based in 1990 , the detectives have limited technology and have to relay on good old fashioned police work to close the case

CONS

  • The pace of the movie was slow.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon: It’s the little things that are important, Jimmy. It’s the little things that get you caught.

 

Jim Baxter: Do you believe in God, Joe?

Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon: When I see a Sunrise or Thunderstorm or Dew on the ground, yes, I think there’s a God. When I see all this, I think he’s long past giving a damn.

 

Jim Baxter: Something I gotta know. How’s the guy with the best clearance rate in the department work 15 years without a promotion?

Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon: May be I didn’t go to the right church.

CONCLUSSION

The Little things is a dark crime thriller that follows Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), a young hotshot homicide detective trying solve a series of gruesome murders. He unwittingly enlists the help of former homicide detective Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) , who is tormented by events in his past, to help solve the case. Business really picks up with introduction of Jared Leto’s unpredictable , eerie character ,Albert Sparma who is a person of interest in the case. As the movie goes deeper the characters stories get intertwined, revealing hidden secrets and plot twists. Deacon gets more and more obsessed with catching the killer, while Baxter starts following the same dangerous path.

This movie will leave you with some “Little things” to think about .

RATING

4 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA

 

