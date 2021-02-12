

By Venus N Msyani, Concerned citizen

Between the last general election to date, several parliamentary and council by-elections have been held in Zambia. The PF has won almost all and as a result some people, specifically PF supporters have started celebrating.

Based on the by-elections victory, PF supporters seem to have concluded that the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) can’t win the upcoming August 2021 general election.

Thinking deep, it is not the right conclusion and if not well explained, these are the people who would grow tooth and nail to protest the outcome of the election if it went in the opposite direction.

And the absurd part of it is that the very PF had not won more by-elections in order to grab the presidency from the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD). Instead of being the last ones to try to use by-elections as a litmus test for general elections in Zambia, they are at the forefront.

By-elections cannot be used to predict the winner of the upcoming general election because no government in Zambia has ascended into power because it had won more by-elections than the previous one.

PF grabbed power from MMD because of a better campaign strategy. It was the same with the MMD. They grabbed power from UNIP because they had a better campaign strategy.

One can clearly see that in the history of general elections in Zambia, campaign strategy is the only proven way of determining who wins the presidency in the country. Not by-election victories.

Reacting to the PF win in Vubwi Council Chairperson by-election in Eastern Province and Miputu Ward Councilor in Masaiti District in Copperbelt province, a stout-hearted PF cadr asked me, “If they keep losing by-elections, how are they going to win the general elections?”

The United Party for National Development (UPND) or any other contesting party can win the upcoming August 2021 general election. What is needed is to come up with a better campaign strategy and to make sure that the PF stop playing dirty politics.

It is a mistake to forget that losing an election provokes hard work and so is to believe that losing by-elections has left the opposition UPND weaker than before.

Meanwhile, there has been continued speculation that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is buying members of the opposition. Former UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s resignation was greeted by the same speculation.

The speculation attracts attention because the majority of the by-elections, mostly at the council level, have been as a result of the opposition UPND councilors resigning to join the Patriotic Front party (PF).

Whether true or not, the conclusion is that the opposition doesn’t need to win more by-Elections than the PF in order to win Zambia’s presidency but clean politics.