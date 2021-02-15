The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has dispelled the misinformation in a report by CSO-SUN alleging that government has not been consistent in the distribution of relief food supply to Lunga district in Luapula Province.

Contrary to the assertions of the report, DMMU had by December 2020 distributed a total of 1,487.125 metric tonnes of mealie meal.

From January, 2021 to date, DMMU has distributed 224 metric tonnes of mealie meal, with the most recent consignment having been delivered to chief Bwalya Mponda on January 15, 2021 consisting 35,840 bags of mealie meal weighing 12.5kg each.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Mathews Musukwa in Lusaka today.

Mr. Musukwa said the consignments of relief food support have been distributed to all the four chiefdoms on the island of Lunga.

He said additionally, the district has received about 4,800 by 12.5 kg bags of mealie meal which is still in stock awaiting distribution while 2,400 by 12.5 kg bags of mealie meal will be delivered to the district by Thursday, February18, 2021.

“We would like to again clarify that DMMU does not choose which chiefdom to benefit from the relief food but distribute to all needy citizens who require relief support,” Mr. Musukwa explained.

He noted that for the case of Lunga district, all the chiefdoms have so far benefitted from the relief food distribution contrary to claims by CSO–SUN that only one chiefdom in has been receiving relief support from DMMU.

Mr. Musukwa said government through the DMMU will continue to respond to all areas across the country that experience shortage of food mostly caused by either the prolonged dry spells or flooding.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders and genuine civil society organisations to verify information before issuing reports especially on matters that concern the lives of people,” he explained.

He noted that government expects well-meaning civil societies to supplement its efforts in helping the needy in society and those affected by disasters instead of criticizing baselessly.