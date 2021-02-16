9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Headlines
Local contractors urged to improve quality of work

By Chief Editor
Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya has implored local contractors in the province to exhibit quality workmanship if they are to remain relevant in the construction industry.

Mr Bwalya said the local contractors need to prove that they are capable of delivering quality works if they are to have an impact in the sector.

He added that this will also help them progress and become lead contractors.

The Provincial Minister said this during a meeting with contractors where he also introduced them to newly appointed Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba.

Mr Bwalya expressed confidence that local contractors have the ability to deliver according to expectation, saying, government is also happy with the performance of some local contractors.

”The people of Northern Province want quality works from you and the development can help bring liquidity and drive the economy,” he said.

Mr Bwalya indicated that some local contractors have gained confidence through demonstrations of quality works and timely delivery of projects.

“Government is confident that Zambians have the skills needed to respond to the country’s infrastructure projects. You need to convince the government that you have the muscle to deliver quality works and complete projects on time,” he added.

He observed that if local contractors continue to deliver quality works, more projects will be awarded to them.

