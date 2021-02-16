Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga is impressed with the US$ 289 million road expansion works intended to decongest traffic in the capital city.

Mr. Kamanga said the over 120 kilometres road project will reduce traffic congestion in Lusaka city and boost economic development.

He said the decongestion project is expected to be completed in June 2021 adding that most of the works have been done already.

“The remaining works are the flyover bridge at Long acres and the other one between Cairo and Independence Avenue, ultimately we expect this project to be done by the end of June,” Mr. Kamanga explained.

He noted that the 120.7 kilometres capital project is aimed at addressing the challenges of congestion and enhancing the economic development of the province.

Mr. Kamanga said he was satisfied with the quality and progress of works which will also add beauty to the city while allowing the free flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, motorists in Lusaka have commended government for coming up with such projects which will reduce traffic jam in the city.

Kennedy Michelo, a motorist, said he is able to drive freely because there is not much congestion due to the current good state of the roads.

“We used to take longer hours on the road because of traffic and potholes but now we are driving freely, the roads are excellent,” he said.

Another road user, Aggrison Shikamuni, said he had a feel of the newly rehabilitated roads and expressed happiness with the development.

“I have driven through the Great East road and so far so good, everything is okay,” he noted.

The Lusaka decongestion project was started in 2018 and is due for completion this year.

The project is behind schedule due to the spread of coronavirus which was reported in the country early 2020.