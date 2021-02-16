Nakonde District in Muchinga Province is expected to have a bumper harvest this year following a good rainfall pattern and reduction in cases of army worms.

District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Mathews Mulengo said the district has been receiving adequate rainfall and has also recorded a reduction in cases of army worms, compared to last year.

Mr.Mulengo added that the district has also received chemicals to combat any spread of army worms adding that farmers should report any cases of army worms to his office or rush to the nearest Agriculture camp office to collect the chemical used to combat the worm.

“My office has received about 130 litres of the chemical used to get rid of armyworms and farmers can access it through any agriculture camp office near them,” he said.

Mr.Mulengo also said his office acted promptly to help farmers who had earlier reported attacks on their fields and that so far his office has not received any reports from the farmers.

He added that the district is expected to harvest over 45,000 metric tonnes of maize, as well as a good harvest from the rice farmers.