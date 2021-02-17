The Zambia National Men’s Network (ZNMN) for Gender Based Violence has called on the menfolk in the country to go for circumcision in order to prevent new infections of HIV/AIDS.

ZNMN National Coordinator Nelson Banda said the number of new HIV infections recorded in the last 13 years could have been lower if most men were circumcised.

Mr. Banda said three million men, who were circumcised in the last 13 years, is negligible hence called on the men to voluntarily go for circumcision between now and 2025.

“We would like to encourage the government through the Ministry of Health to cooperate with the Zambia National Men’s Network so that we can sensitise more men on the benefits of circumcision vis-a-vie HIV infections,” he said.

He noted that the low turnout of men who went for circumcision during the last exercise could have been as a result of lack of enough centres where the service is offered especially in rural areas.

“Male circumcision is voluntary and there are few men who would walk long distances just to go for circumcision,” he said.

Mr. Banda has since appealed to cooperating partners such as the church to ensure men are sensitised on circumcision as one way of reducing the rate of new HIV infections.

Meanwhile, Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) Copperbelt Region Coordinator Sharon Chisenga said there is need to circulate information on preventive measures of new HIV infections.

Ms. Chisenga said the three million men that were captured in the last circumcision exercise was fair adding that the most effective way of preventing the spread of HIV is to observe moral uprightness and sticking to one sexual partner.

According to information emanating from the last circumcision exercise, about 26,000 new HIV infections were prevented through the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) which started in 2007.