9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

MMD to have Convention on 20th March

By Chief Editor
44 views
5
Feature Politics MMD to have Convention on 20th March
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Opposition Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) will have it’s long awaited Convention on the 20th of March 2021.

MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika said that the Party will have it’s Convention on the 20th of March, 2020.

“Following the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on the 12th of February and in pursuant of Article 57 (1) (a) of the MMD Constitution, I would like to inform the Nation that the MMD will hold it’s Convention on the 20th of March, 2021. As the Mother of Democracy, We have always held regular Conventions as it is enshrined in our party Constipation and is in line with Article 60 of the National Constitution that mandates Political Parties to have regular conventions”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika than said that the MMD Convention is based on Democracy unlike in other parties.

“This Convention will be the 7th and it will be the Mother of all Conventions in Zambia. In this Convention like always in the MMD is founded on true democracy and candidates will vary for actual positions and not vary to belong to the NEC like some named parties”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika than said that all the 68 National Executive Committee positions including that of the President will be up for grabs.

She than invited MMD members to submit the nominations.

“Lastly but not the least, I would like to call upon all MMD paid up members who are in good standing with the party to submit their nominations. The application fee for the President is K5,000, whilst for the two Vice Presidents is K2,500 and NEC members is K1,000. The nomination period will be from the 1st of March and will close at 17 hours on the 10th day of March”, Hon. Chitika said.

The MMD had some leadership wrangles in 2016 when a group of some members held an illegal Convention and created a faction leadership. This faction came to an end when the Courts ruled that they were illegal as that Convention was deemed null and void.

All eyes will be on the Mother of Democracy in Zambia to see if they will have a successful Convention.

Previous articleCTPD saddened with rise in inflation
Next articleRhino sculpture at Longacres razed to pave way for road construction

5 COMMENTS

  1. Now it’s rushed pr conventions. How do you hold a convention without first having branch & constituency elections? No grassroots structures, what a party. Is it a church? They don’t even say how it will be held.
    Next we will hear pf jump on the bandwagon also, with no branch leadership also. Ati democracy.

    1

  2. …”In this convention like always in the MMD is founded on true democracy and candidates will vary for actual positions and not vary to belong to NEC like some named political parties,” Hon Chituka said.

    This seems like more of an attack on fellow opposition as opposed to being a media statement.I miss the old MMD.

    3

  3. UPND has a life President HH….lets see if MMD also has a President for life Nevers Mumba……and Makaka PF party now has a life President Edgar Pompwe Lungu

    1
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kashala Takes Aim At Kamanga’s Conspirators

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has alleged that a clique of people has ganged up to discredit the Andrew...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Roan MP assures NDC Members that Kambwili is not going back to PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The Roan Member of parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala had a tough time last week in defending the party and the President when Roan...
Read more

All is set for UPND elective General Assembly

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
The United Party for National Development (UPND) says all preparations for holding a successful elective General Assembly today are in place. Making the announcement at...
Read more

Civil servants urged to collaborate with politicians to actualize development – Chungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya, has called for mutual collaboration between civil servants and politicians if Strategic Development Goals and the Seventh National Development...
Read more

Political parties urged to adopt women candidates

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Non Governmental Gender Organizations' Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says there is need to embark on robust sensitization to promote women participation in politics and decision...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.