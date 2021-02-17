Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has named an unchanged side to face Tihad Casablanca away this weekend in their CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final leg match in Morocco.
All but one of the 18 players who were part of the 2-0 first leg home victory on February 14 in Kitwe flew out from Lusaka to Morocco on Wednesday afternoon.
Missing is legendary striker Ronald Kampamba who has been a peripheral figure this season in Wusakile and came on as a late substitute in last Sunday’s win.
Also missing is midfielder Harrison Chisala who also missed the first leg due to injury.
Goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga who sustained a head injury a fortnight ago in Nkana’s 1-0 away league win over Nkwazi has made the team.
Strikers Fred Tshimenga and Obeddy Masumbuko who scored in the first leg are also in the travelling party.
The final leg is scheduled on February 21 in Casablanca and the winner over both legs will qualify to the league round of the competition that kicks off on March 10.
Goalkeepers: Moses Maplanga Talbert Shumba, Kelvin Malunga,
Defenders: Moses Nyondo, Jimmy Dzingai, Laison Thole, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Kevin Moyo, Richard Ocran
Midfielders: Diamond Chikwekwe, Misheck Chaila, Duke Abuya, Patrick Gondwe, Ackim Mumba
Strikers: Simon Mulenga,Fred Tshimenga, Emmanuel Mwiinde, Obed Masumbuko
Coming from a christian background, i never believed in Spiritualists or ever imagined that i would get the help of a traditional healer/sangoma. Having been employed for 6 years in the same position, training new comers that join the company, get promoted and am still stuck in the same position no matter how hard i worked or applications i place in every time there was an opportunity, this got me so stressed.At home it was not any different, my relationship was sour, we had tried for 3 years to conceive but in vain. I visited so many hospitals, used various herbs but still never conceived and husband was seeking a separation because of the family pressure,one day on social media my long time friend living in DURBAN got in touch with me,a few days later i opened up to her about what was happening in my life,she advised me to try this powerful traditional healer that had helped sometime back,i hesitated at first because i did not like the idea of going to a traditional healer,i thought for a while about contacting this person, then decided to give it a try, so i called Him, lucky for me he was available to see me and he was in the same country.Long story short,he helped me a lot,i got a much better job position in the company i had long wanted to work in,with a very good pay, my husband paid lobola at home, our wedding is this year and i am soon setting up my first side big business(Beauty Shop) anywhere i want. I must say my perception was totally wrong, if you need help too don’t wait till its too late contact Dr profisma on +27783320386 WhatApp
Coming from a christian background, i never believed in Spiritualists or ever imagined that i would get the help of a traditional healer/sangoma. Having been employed for 6 years in the same position, training new comers that join the company, get promoted and am still stuck in the same position no matter how hard i worked or applications i place in every time there was an opportunity, this got me so stressed.At home it was not any different, my relationship was sour, we had tried for 3 years to conceive but in vain. I visited so many hospitals, used various herbs but still never conceived and husband was seeking a separation because of the family pressure,one day on social media my long time friend living in DURBAN got in touch with me,a few days later i opened up to her about what was happening in my life,she advised me to try this powerful traditional healer that had helped sometime back,i hesitated at first because i did not like the idea of going to a traditional healer,i thought for a while about contacting this person, then decided to give it a try, so i called Him, lucky for me he was available to see me and he was in the same country.Long story short,he helped me a lot,i got a much better job position in the company i had long wanted to work in,with a very good pay, my husband paid lobola at home, our wedding is this year and i am soon setting up my first side big business(Beauty Shop) anywhere i want. I must say my perception was totally wrong, if you need help too don’t wait till its too late contact Dr profisma on +27783320386 WhatApp
All the best ba Nkana.. please don’t let that 2goal advantage vanish in thin air