Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Feature Sports
Nkana Leave For Morocco

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has named an unchanged side to face Tihad Casablanca away this weekend in their CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage, final leg match in Morocco.

All but one of the 18 players who were part of the 2-0 first leg home victory on February 14 in Kitwe flew out from Lusaka to Morocco on Wednesday afternoon.

Missing is legendary striker Ronald Kampamba who has been a peripheral figure this season in Wusakile and came on as a late substitute in last Sunday’s win.

Also missing is midfielder Harrison Chisala who also missed the first leg due to injury.
Goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga who sustained a head injury a fortnight ago in Nkana’s 1-0 away league win over Nkwazi has made the team.

Strikers Fred Tshimenga and Obeddy Masumbuko who scored in the first leg are also in the travelling party.

The final leg is scheduled on February 21 in Casablanca and the winner over both legs will qualify to the league round of the competition that kicks off on March 10.

Goalkeepers: Moses Maplanga Talbert Shumba, Kelvin Malunga,

Defenders: Moses Nyondo, Jimmy Dzingai, Laison Thole, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Kevin Moyo, Richard Ocran

Midfielders: Diamond Chikwekwe, Misheck Chaila, Duke Abuya, Patrick Gondwe, Ackim Mumba

Strikers: Simon Mulenga,Fred Tshimenga, Emmanuel Mwiinde, Obed Masumbuko

