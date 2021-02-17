By: Col Hamwiinde Munamunungu
For many years scornful people have been all out calling or labeling the UPND as a tribal entity. This was because the Party was led by a Tonga from inception.
I recall that years in history, Nalumino Mundia had formed a political party against the Kaunda led UNIP. That party, UP, was labeled tribal just because Mundia was Lozi. The ULP of Sakwiba Sikota was never considered tribal because it was an annex of the PF and was without teeth to bite.
There are several Bemba led parties in this country than any other ethnically led parties but these are never classified as tribal.
Agreed the UPND has had no General Elective Assembly since 2006 when HH was elected as its second President replacing the late Anderson Mazoka.
This prolonged delay in holding an Assembly was not healthy for the party in its administration and organization.
Many leaders in the National Management Committee were nominees or appointees of the President. These did not enjoy the support of the members of the Party and therefore not accountable to them.
This 2021 General Elective Assembly has remedied the yawning gaps in the establishment of the Party. The party now belongs to all Zambians across the country and therefore fully representative.
Left alone the four day assembly throughout the country was extremely peaceful and orderly. This shows the maturity and discipline of the party members and therefore need to be congratulated for this.
Seventy members have been elected and thirty more are to be nominated by the President to bring the total number to 100.
It’s hoped that the President will again keep his promise to balance the Management by filling in the obvious deficiencies, through more female representation, persons of mixed race, if any or the minorities or persons from special sectors ( like the physically challenged, defense and security, religious, trade unions, civil society organizations, just to mention a few).
This done, we wait to see where tribalism label will come from. We know that tribalism doesn’t mean more Tongas in the NMC but just because the man at the hem of the Party is Tonga.
Going round the breadth and width of Zambia you will find that there’s no tribalism because the various tribes coexist in their villages, compounds, towns and cities without any tribal conflict.
It’s the top management of one Party sowing seeds of discord through allegations of tribalism which doesn’t exist.
We hope that the new management team will start working right away. There is need however to look for those who might be compromised from the word go.
Good strategy. The 8s are in PF’s strongholds. It’s not a coincidence.
When time comes to replace their leader that’s when the country will really know where the party stands, waiting to see an Easterner lead the party, that will be the day. That said, the manner in which people from other regions are mistreated leaves much to be desired e.g people get beat up, houses torched (like what happened in Namwala) and the leadership keeps quiet.
One Zambia ,one nation . Thanks UPND for having a national outlook in your leadership ranks.
Col fimofimo, in one vain you are saying UPND is now for all Zambians, intrinsically admitting it was not before that, on the other hand you go to deny it was a composition of people mainly from one region with Under 5 at the helm. Just admit your party heed the calls and did the right thing rather than shifting the blame to other entities.
The UPND was labelled to be a Tonga since it was led by a Tonga since inception what has changed are they be led by another tribe now after their recent elections or maybe HH is not Tonga shade some more light as HH is very slippery with personal issues only him can tell us which tribe he belongs to.
Unfortunately thats not what Zambians yearn to see. Zambians want to see the top most leadership shaken. It’s unfortunate that you want to overshadow the facts. The facts that you needed to prove to Zambians that every tribe in Zambia has any equal chance to lead UPND on the top most position as the Tonga.
Sejani’s dirty statement still lingers around UPNDEAD. What a stain! This is just pure cosmetic and nothing has changed in the camp. THANKS!
In your article, you do admit that HH picked his own lieutenants. And most those lieutenants were not loyal to the party by him. And you say now, its representative of the country! Just admit, that we were a tribal Tonga party, and those 30, that’s were we shall how Tribal HH is….
Change the leader also then will believe that they are not tribal we all know wat will happen wen they win
When you want something, the whole world conspires to help you achieve it.
HH and precisely the UNDP’s relentless efforts to conquer after every electoral season will never be in vain.
More likely than not, HH will achieve the desires of his heart this time around and time will tell.
All the best from Kenya!
What’s important is the realisation that UPND is a Tonga Party, so efforts to make it acceptable nationwide are commendable. However that attempt seems to be insincere because the Chief Tribalist is still in charge. Even the founder was also a clever tribalist. Read the Joshua Mumpanshya Commission Report on ZR which Mazoka turned into a Tonga dynasty.
I think UPND has a strong chance to rule with another candidate , not saying HH is a bad guy but mentality wise he strikes me has Zambias first ever Dictator. He may seem all kind and nice and polite . But he is a tribalist that we all know and he also contributed to what was going on in the nation. Two lives were lost because of his immaturity and selfishness, sorry to day but Tongas are full of themselves and I feel they need to think like a zambian and not like Tribe that’s more superior then others. One Zambia One Nation.
UPND under HH has evolved into a Powerful National Political Party ready to Govern Zambia. Given the mood of the Nation HH aka Bally will win the August 12,2021 Elections if they are free, fair,credible and peaceful. This is unlikely becoz ECL and PF are desperate to retain Power at all costs. A violent and disputed Election will have grave consequences for all Zambians.
HH is now a Prince of Upnd as he has now more powers to control this tribal party . The few individuals elected from other tribes is all upnd cosmetic surgery as not to be seen as tribal, but the original theme of the party when HH was appointed as the Head of this grouping is TONGAs only party. I still think other people from other tribes are just there to be used by this grouping. We know who TONGAs are as we had worked with them in second Republic in government and parastals and the only promoted their tribes men in key areas and sending them abroad for studies. They openly showed that they don’t like people from Eastern and Northern and that’s why we still don’t trust HH to be fair to these people and take Office as president of the Republic. Our parents worked in government in…
Our parents worked in government in first and second republics and I still remember how we were badly treated in southern province at school by both teachers, fellow pupils at school in livingstone. Upnd is not the right party to rule Zambia
Expected result from behind the scenes machinations and pulling of strings by the tinpot himself…
When they change their leader and Tongas continue to belong to the party, then we shall believe that it’s not a Tonga party
Ba Author, you miss the point just like most UPND supporters from its stronghold, who despise Bemba speakers but want their votes to win and rule the country! UPND was labelled tribal bcoz its members declared it so, “Only a Tonga can rule UPND and succeed another Tonga”. HH did not work hard enough to dissociate or denounce this statement through public speech and actions.Instead he cemented it!! At some of his campaign rallies, his divisive approach to national politics showed as he and his supporters talked in favour of certain regions. UPND had seats in Lusaka ,they lost them and shrunk from 2nd to 3rd position,PF took over their position. I don’t know the history of Nalumino Mundia’s party but if it failed to grow it could be partly bcoz it failed to drive a national agenda. If…
Get rid of oval head HH, then we can join the party. Let him not think we are daft and cant see through his machinations. Better another Tonga than oval head HH.
Wait for PF convention, it will be voting with fists and blows.
PF can’t do the right thing at all but anyway the hope for Zambians is dawning now.
PF must go!
We won’t be deceived by this smokescreen. Wait till they get into power. Their true character will start showing
I can only believe when the presidency goes to a North Westerner or Westerner or Northern or Centraler or Easterner or or Luapulan or Muchingan.
Proove to us that Sejani errored in judgement and in speech.
Zambians should never vote for the UPNDEAD grouping as long as Sejani’s remarks stand “unwithdrawn”.
THE DEVIL IS A LIAR!! THESE TRIBALISTS THINK WE ARE DULL. LET A NON TONGA BE PRESIDENT OF YOUR PARTY THEN WE WILL BELIEVE YOU.
Continued from 17…. I don’t know the history of Nalumino Mundia’s party but if it failed to grow it could be partly bcoz it failed to drive a national agenda. If Sakwiba’s ULP was tolerated ,not called tribal is due to Sakwiba’s character that people came to identify as being issue based and people saw him as a victim of UPND’s tribalism that birthed HH as a new President! ULP was a totally separate party,only had an election pact which infact HH condemned in a tribal way “Sakwiba has sold you Lozis to Bembas in PF,so vote for me”! WE JUST HOPE HH AND THE UPND HAVE LEARNT FROM MISTAKES OF THE PAST SO THAT WHEN THEY TAKE POWER THEY RULE IN THE INTEREST OF ALL ZAMBIANS!!
So HH has reserved 30% seats for his favorites. Why didn’t UPND subject all the 100 seats to elections? What are the name of those 8s in PF strong hold. I would not be surprised if the first letter to their names is the same as the author of this article.
First of all, this convention only happened because the constitution mandates it, otherwise HH and his handpicked lieutenants would still go ahead (from 2006).
We should not praise this, no, we shouldn’t. This is very much a rubber stamp of preexisting situation, the same people leading.
Secondly, the author appears to acknowledge that NOW (as in yesterday) the party is not tribal.
Thirdly, I have an issue with the fact that defenders of the UPND such as this author all appear to be Tongas.
Non of the 6 names from Copperbelt is Lamba.
HISTORY are events events as well as the memory and interpretation of information about these events. Unfortunately modern politics captures the attention of teen votes who become electorates because of age.
When the president of UPND, Mr Anderson Mazoka died, they shamelessly rejected him, pushed Adv Sakwiba Sikota aside who was next in line from taking over as UPND President because he was not Tonga, he was Lozi. Everything was covered in detail.
When the late President, Michael Sata invited HH to become his deputy in a coalition to fight the MMD government, they shamelessly shouted “WHO TOLD U THAT TONGAS CANNOT BE PRESIDENTS”
someone has asked a very serious question, WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF DONATIONS BY POLITICIANS ON OUR ECONOMY, HAS ANY ONE GOT STATIS ON THE EMPOWERMENTS THAT THESE POLITICIANS GIVE TO YOUTHS AND MARKETEERS ESPECIALLY DURING CAMPAIGNS?
This country once boosted of zambains who would set up chilimba saving groups to save and later buy an asset they wouldn’t afford using their basic salary, but today under pf zambians have been reduced to forming chilimba to save and buy groceries. WAKE UP MY FELLOW ZAMBIANS FROM YOUR SLUMBER.
The biggest mistake PF has made is allow to be the yardstick on how to follow the national constitution by holding their convention first.
UPND is the yardstick.
Why only now…what about all along… Why didn’t they have representation from all regions?