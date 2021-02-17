The European Union (EU) has mobilized 58 million Euros additional support to Zambia towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the EU had secured 2.7 million Euros, for the procurement of essential medicines and lifesaving commodities towards the fight against Covid-19.

This came to light when Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda, held a virtual meeting with European Union Charge’d Affairs, Bruno Hausens, who was representing the EU Ambassador to Zambia, Jacek Jankowski.

Dr. Chanda received the financial support and thanked the European Union for the continued support in several areas especially in the health sector.

He has since assured the citizens that the financial support given to Zambia by the EU will be used transparently in order for it to benefit the majority Zambians.

And speaking earlier, European Union Charge’d Affairs, Bruno Hausens said the EU has extended its support to ensure that Zambia remains sustainable in the midst of the pandemic which has destabilized the global socio – economic status.

Mr. Hausens said the EU stands ready to support the Zambian government and has since assured Zambia that his organization will remain a constant and reliable partner during the Covid-19 period.

Meanwhile, 4 churches closed for non-adherence to COVID-19 rules

Kapiri Mposhi, February 17, 2021, ZANIS —Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has revoked gathering permits for four churches for abrogating COVID-19 health guidelines.

And Kapiri Mposhi has recorded 447 cumulative positive Coronavirus cases with nine deaths since the outbreak of the viral disease.

The churches had their permits revoked for failure by congregants to wear face masks, absence of hand washing facilities at church premises and lack of physical distancing among congregants.

During an Ad-hoc Epidemic Preparedness Committee meeting, Council Health Inspector, Rabby Mwansa said the four churches were among 31 inspected for observance of COVID-19 health measures recently.

Mr Mwansa disclosed that 21 out of 31 churches inspected were also cautioned for partially observing health measures.

He said the affected churches would only be allowed to congregate after meeting the prescribed health measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“To increase and strengthen compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures the council has heightened inspection of public places such as churches, markets, shops and schools and we will close any public place found not adhering to health measures,” Mr Mwansa said.

And Kapiri Mposhi District has recorded 447 cumulative positive Coronavirus virus cases and nine COVID-19 related deaths since the outbreak of the viral disease.

Acting District Health Director, Katherine Kalumba said the district had setup an isolation center at Kapiri Urban Clinic which currently had one COVID-19 patient.

Dr Kalumba said 30 health staff have been trained in COVID-19 surveillance and case management in the district.

“Since the outbreak we have collected a cumulative total of 5,655 samples out of which a total of 447 have come out positive with nine deaths so far,” Dr. Kalumba said.

She assured that there was adequate manpower and oxygen equipment at the isolation center to respond to the current statistics of COVID-19 being recorded in the district.

Meanwhile, Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Smart Mwila has bemoaned the low compliance levels to COVID-19 health measures in the district.

Mr Mwila has since ordered the Council and line ministries to intensify enforcement of measures and sensitization on Coronavirus.

Mr Mwila said authorities should move in to enforce COVID-19 regulations at super spreader events such as funeral and church gatherings.

“We seem to have relaxed enforcement of measures and people are now not adhering to health measures … there are no washing facilities at shops anymore,” Mr Mwila said.