Goalkeeper icon Jacob Banda has confirmed he is retiring from active football following the non renewal of his contract by Zesco United.

Zesco on Monday announced that Banda will leave the club when his contract expires on February 28.

Banda has been at Zesco for 15 years – winning eight Super Division titles and six Barclays Cup (now ABSA Cup) medals.

“I am not renewing my contract at Zesco. My journey at Zesco United has been fruitful. I have enjoyed staying at Zesco United,” Banda said.

“I am not regretting retiring now, I think it is the will of God and hopefully the direction God has given me is the right direction.”

Banda joined Zesco from Indeni in 2005.

“As I shift my work from football to do something else I am also happy. God knows that things are good where I am going. That is why he has given me this opportunity away from football to do other things,” he said.

Banda said he is yet to know the specific field in which Zesco Limited will redeploy him.