Thursday, February 18, 2021
General News
Ghana Introduces Pure African Print School Uniforms

By editor
Ghana has taken a bold step in its push to further decolonise by introducing their own pure African school uniforms.

According to a commentator, most countries use post colonial uniforms in Africa and it’s high time they emulate and consider the African print uniforms.

In April 2019, some Ghanaian parents across the sixteen regions of Ghana had expressed dissatisfaction over the introduction of the new school uniforms by the Ghana education service.

Ghanaian’s have been able to go above and beyond in restoring African pride in the traditions left behind by our colonizers. Uniforms can be dated as far back as 1522, in the United Kingdom. It was mainly adorned by poor children, or those without parents and needed charity. The classic type of uniform has morphed through the ages, yet none has the unique and befitting African radiance Ghanaian school uniforms bring to the table!

Source: Taarifa
Afrilyfe

  1. HOW BEAUTIFUL.
    Can Zambia be the next. It takes one step to decolonise our minds. Africa is the only continent which was deeply colonised with political independence. However, with no economic, mind, industrial and military, cultural, lingual, etc independence.
    Let us take bold steps to start decolonising ourselves completely.
    CONGRATULATIONS GHANA.

  2. This is impressive. The time has come for Africa to take off the shackles of mental slavery and go back to the roots of their tradition and culture. We don’t have to shun everything western but we can confidently embrace and uphold our style. The next thing we want to see is our judiciary getting rid of those ridiculous colonial wigs and replace them with an authentic traditional African head gear.

  3. Great pan Africanist gesture. This is is what we need as a continent. Ghana is leading by example. Why should we copy the whlte man’s way of life. We need to teach our children from a young age to know who they are and their culture. We know the evil upnd diasporans will be against this because they have no option but to follow the lifestyle of their masters. If my Russian business partner can wear chitenge why can’t you a chi black do the same? Be proud

  9. Whn u’re really independent, u don’t bother to look over your shoulder to talk about colonialism and colonial uniforms. U just get on with it. But nothing will change the fact that Ghana is a post-colonial state which was once a possession of Denmark but was later sold to the British. That’s how arrogant Europeans used 2b. But it’s a waste of time referring to colonialism whn u’re making policy changes. U just act, after all nothing’s forever.

  11. This move does not only cartel the financial bleeding of the much needed foreign exchange by importing strange foreign materials for school uniforms but also is an important decolonisation of the minds of this perpertually colonised continent. Thank you Ghana, these are small lips in the right direction to freeing our children mentally.

