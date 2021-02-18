Some National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) members in Kalomo district in Southern Province have expressed dismay in the manner they were being attended to at Request Muntanga Level One Hospital.

The members who spoke on condition of anonymity told ZANIS that the aspect of ‘Nhima card holders being attended to with minimum delay’ is not prevailing for them at the health institution.

“We are not demanding that we should be treated as extra-ordinary patients or to be above other patients but the minimum delay attention aspect to us should be upheld,” says one Nhima member who spent several hours before being attended to when he went to seek medical attention at the institution.

When contacted for a comment over the development hospital administrator, Benson Sichone said the delay to attend to Nhima clients on time could have been due to some emergencies that occur on such particular days.

“As for today you can see, there is an emergency and we have only one clinical officer to attend to at that out- patient department queue there, it is better we serve critical cases first,” said Mr Sichone.

Meanwhile, Nhima Senior Public Relations Officer, Mutolo Mwamba says such developments should be reported to the authority adding that reports of such nature in accredited health facilities have surfaced and promised to correct the situation amicably.

Nhima members are registered under the scheme pursuant to section 13 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act No. 2 of 2018 and section 3 of statutory Instrument No. 63 of 2019. The policy provides the terms, conditions and exclusions of the client’s health cover and also specifies the benefits that they will enjoy under the scheme.